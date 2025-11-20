The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa, has dropped a bombshell

Kano State - The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win the 2027 election without Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Dungurawa said the ruling APC lacks the political strength to win the 2027 election without relying on Kwankwaso’s influence.

According to Dungurawa, the APC – both in Kano and at the national level had “lost focus and direction,” which he argued explained their continuous overtures to Kwankwaso.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking during a press briefing at the NNPP state headquarters.

“These APC people are weak and confused. They know that without Kwankwaso, they will not win in 2027.

“They keep telling the public they are in talks with him. They need him. But he is only concerned about the welfare of Nigerians.”

The NNPP chieftain, however, noted that reconciliation in politics was always possible,

He insisted that Kwankwaso’s recent encounters with political figures were coincidental and not tied to any alliance talks.

Who is Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso?

Kwankwaso was the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election in Nigeria. Before then, Kwankwaso served as Kano state governor from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement also served as Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2027 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also represented the Kano Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2015 to 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

NNPP chieftains react as bigwigs join APC

Recall that the NNPP in Kano State is in a severe crisis after prominent federal lawmakers defected to the APC, creating a vacuum at the grassroots level.

The defections are attributed to deep internal party wrangling and factionalisation, particularly between the camps of leader Rabiu Kwankwaso and the state governor.

While the defectors may bring some followers, a political analyst questioned their individual electoral strength without the NNPP platform that originally elected them.

