Senator Uche Ekwunife raised alarm over alleged widespread vote buying by APGA in Anambra state

She claimed APGA candidate Soludo distributed up to ₦5 million per polling unit to influence voters

Ekwunife called on INEC and security agencies to ensure a free and credible election

Awka, Anambra state - Senator Uche Ekwunife, has raised alarm over what she described as widespread vote buying allegedly perpetrated by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The senator is the deputy governorship dandidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Anambra state governorship election.

Uche Ekwunife, the APC deputy guber candidate, expresses concern over alleged vote buying by a rival party. Photo credit: @ekwu/@CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Speaking shortly after casting her vote at Polling Unit 001, Nri, in Anaocha Local Government Area, Senator Ekwunife expressed deep concern that, despite repeated warnings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, vote buying appeared to be taking place on a large scale.

Alleged distribution of millions to influence voters

According to Ekwunife, credible field intelligence indicated that the APGA candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, allegedly distributed up to ₦5 million per polling unit in an attempt to sway voters.

She described the alleged practice as a dangerous setback to Nigeria’s democratic process and a betrayal of the people’s will.

Ekwunife calls for end to monetisation of democracy

Arriving at her polling unit around 11:34 a.m. to cast her ballot, Ekwunife lamented that many voters were being pressured through financial inducements to vote against their conscience.

“It is disheartening that instead of allowing the people to freely choose their leaders, some political actors have chosen to corrupt the process with money. This kind of monetisation of democracy must stop if we truly want progress in Anambra and Nigeria at large,” she said.

Despite the alleged irregularities, the APC deputy candidate commended the impressive turnout of voters, describing it as a strong sign that Anambra people are ready to demand accountability and change.

“The enthusiasm of the electorate today shows that our people are tired of the bad governance and economic stagnation that have characterised the current administration. I am confident that the APC will emerge victorious because the people are yearning for a new direction,” she added.

Call for vigilance from INEC and security agencies

Senator Ekwunife urged security agencies and INEC officials to remain vigilant, impartial, and firm to ensure that the election outcome reflects the genuine will of the people, rather than the influence of money or intimidation.

“The people’s vote must count and not be bought or coerced. Our democracy depends on a transparent and credible process,” she stressed.

As Anambra residents continue to cast their ballots, all eyes remain on the conduct of the election, with particular attention to curbing vote buying and ensuring a free and fair poll.

Source: Legit.ng