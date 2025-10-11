Deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has defended former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello amid his money laundering trial

Agbese alleged that the EFCC case as politically motivated just as he highlighted Bello's legacy of reform in Kogi state stand as proof of his selflessness

The lawmaker maintained that Bello’s administration prioritised transparency and people-focused development

Abuja, FCT - Deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has expressed strong support for former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, saying the ex-governor will “emerge stronger” from the ongoing money laundering trial brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking to journalists outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Agbese described the EFCC case as a “test of patriotism” rather than an indictment of corruption.

EFCC vs Yahaya Bello: Nigerian Lawmaker Predicts Outcome of Alleged Corruption Trial

Source: Twitter

“Yahaya Bello is one Nigerian who cannot and will never steal a dime from the public purse,” he said.

“I have known Yahaya for over two decades, and I can vouch for his integrity, his love for Nigeria, and his commitment to his people.”

The lawmaker, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, said Bello’s record in public office showed a pattern of selflessness and transparency.

“This is not the trial of a corrupt politician; it is the trial of a patriot who left Lugard House poorer than he entered it,” Agbese added.

Agbese said Bello’s tenure, which began in 2016, transformed Kogi state through reforms and infrastructural projects that improved security, education, and healthcare.

“When he assumed office, Kogi was grappling with decay and insecurity. Bello changed that narrative with youth empowerment initiatives and people-focused development,” the lawmaker said.

“He didn’t amass wealth; he left office with a leaner pocket but a richer legacy of service.”

The lawmaker cited key projects under Bello’s administration, including the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre and the Kogi State University Teaching Hospital in Anyigba, as examples of prudent governance.

Yahaya Bello: Allegations ‘politically motivated’ - Agbese

Agbese accused political rivals of using the EFCC to damage Bello’s reputation, describing the investigation as “a smokescreen designed to distract from his achievements.”

“This case is less about accountability and more about settling political scores,” he said. “Bello’s rising profile as a young, results-driven leader has made him a target for those threatened by his growing influence.”

He urged Nigerians to look beyond the allegations and assess Bello’s record of fiscal discipline and transparency. “Why is a man who left office without a mansion or offshore account being hounded? The answer lies in politics of envy and vendetta,” Agbese claimed.

He added that the trial would only strengthen Bello’s image as a reform-minded leader.

“Yahaya Bello represents the hope of a new generation of leaders who prioritize service over self,” he said. “This trial will only amplify his voice as a champion of the people. When the dust settles, his truth will prevail.”

Source: Legit.ng