The Obagaji community has been thrown into mourning following a tragic boat mishap in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State

A middle-aged man lost five of his children while returning from harvesting cassava from the farm

The Chairman of the local government, Melvin James, shared more details about the tragic boat mishap

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Obagaji community, Benue state - A middle-aged man has lost five children in a tragic boat mishap while returning from the farm in Obagaji community, Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The canoe conveying the farmer and his six children capsized on Sunday evening, October 5, 2025.

Benue community thrown into mourning after boat mishap. Photo credit: @echoblognaija

Source: Twitter

The family of seven had reportedly gone to the farm to harvest cassava, and on their way back, the canoe sank.

It was gathered that one of the children survived the boat mishap.

As reported by The Punch, the Chairman of the local government, Melvin James, described the incident as unfortunate, stating that five children died in the boat mishap.

The council chairman said that the wife was not in the canoe when the incident happened.

“The man and six of his children had gone to the farm to harvest crops, but on their way back home, the canoe conveying them capsized and they drowned.

“Though the canoe was overloaded, which might have caused the mishap, the father and one of the children survived."

A source identified as Ameh said local divers and community members immediately launched rescue efforts.

Speaking with newsmen in a telephone chat on Monday, October 6, 2025, said the unfortunate incident has thrown the Obagaji community into mourning.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Udeme Edet, could not be reached to react to the boat mishap at the time of filling this report.

29 die as boat carrying 90 passengers sinks

Recall that at least 29 people died in a boat accident at Gausawa community, Borgu local government area of Niger state.

The vessel, carrying about 90 passengers, capsized after colliding with a tree stump due to overloading.

Emergency officials confirmed 50 survivors, while two passengers remain missing as authorities say none of the victims wore life jackets.

Family of 10, 15 others feared dead in boat mishap

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that a boat carrying an unspecified number of passengers capsized, along with its occupants, in Niger state.

The boat was said to be heading towards Kwata, Zumba Market, when the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Arah, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng