Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - The management of Dala Inland Dry Port (DIDP) said the family of the former Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is not the owner of the company.

The DIDP Secretary, Barr. Adamu Aliyu Sanda described the reports that the Ganduje family owns the company as false and malicious.

Sanda said no member of the Ganduje family has ever been a shareholder, director, or signatory of the firm.

He said the verified records from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and board resolutions confirm that the Ganduje family has no stake in the company.

As reported by The Guardian, Sanda made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

“This claim is entirely false. You cannot ‘remove’ an entity that never existed as a shareholder or director in the first place.

“The repeated circulation of this falsehood appears to be part of a coordinated attempt to malign Dr. Ganduje’s reputation and mislead the public.”

According to the statement, Dala Inland Dry Port was initially owned by Ahmad Rabi’u and associates, who later invited City Green Enterprises (CGE) to invest in the dormant project.

Sanda further explained that Rabi’u subsequently consolidated all shares in his name, resigned other directors, and sold 80 per cent of the company to CGE while retaining 20 per cent for himself.

He clarified that neither the Kano State Government nor any member of the Ganduje family was involved in the transaction, which was duly registered with the CAC.

He also rubbished the claim that the Kano State Government held a 20 per cent stake in the firm.

Sanda explained that Knao state only supported the project through infrastructure assistance provided as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative facilitated by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Wike slams N5m fines on Ganduje, others

Recall that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, imposed N5 million fines on Ganduje, Idiagbon, Oyinlola, and others.

Wike sanctioned several highly placed persons over the illegal use and conversion of their property in Abuja.

The former Rivers state governor ordered Ganduje and others to pay the penalty violation fee within 30 days by September 10, 2025.

Ganduje claims Kano governor got more revenue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman Ganduje lashed out at Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Ganduje claimed that Governor Yusuf has received more allocations from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government in six months than he did in 8 years.

The former Kano governor said Governor Yusuf has nothing to show despite the increased allocation from the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng