Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has prayed that Nigeria should happen and keep happening to him for the rest of his life

The social critic said Nigerians don't attribute good news to the country when it happens to them or their families

Nigerians took to social media to react to Reno Omokri's controversial statement

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said enemies of Nigeria are quick to say that 'Nigeria has happened' to them when bad things happen.

Omokri said the same people take the good that occurs to them in Nigeria personally, without attributing it to the country.

He said that good and bad are as universal as day and night, stating that this is Earth, not heaven.

The social media critic stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

He said 20,000 people are murdered in the United States every year, which is more than twice the murder rate in Nigeria, but Americans don’t badmouth their country because of it.

“When bad things happen, enemies of this country are quick to say that 'Nigeria has happened' to them. But they take the good that occurs to them in Nigeria personally, without attributing it to our great nation.

“Good and bad are as universal as day and night and are part of the yin-yang of human existence.”

Omokri said food prices have dropped nationwide, many Nigerians have gotten student loans to attend universities, the electricity situation has vastly improved, and inflation has also dropped.

“600,000 Nigerians have gotten student loans from the Federal Government to attend universities under Tinubu. Is that not also Nigeria happening to Nigerians positively? “

Omokri said Nigerians can choose to look at the negatives, but many positive things are happening in the country that the people have refused to project because they love bad news.

“Nigeria is a great country, but it is not perfect because perfection is divine. There is no ideal country on Earth.”

Nigerians react to Omokri's statement

@IamMrGodsent

May Nigeria happen to you and you live in another man’s land.

Chai, see Irony.

@Charles__Logan

Your prayers will be answered, Nigeria will happen to you real soon, and we will be here.

@AniefiokUmoh13

Sir...

You are being emotional on this.

Nigeria has her good and bad days They are seasonal.

I think you would have said let the good Nigeria happen to me. Every country has her bad days and do is Nigeria . Even the President is in wonderment you said this.

