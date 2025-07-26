SERHA donated N200 million to support President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election, earmarking funds for APC nomination form and campaign logistics

The group praised Tinubu’s leadership, citing key federal projects like the $3 billion Eastern Rail Line and the creation of the South East Development Commission

SERHA planned grassroots mobilisation across 2,344 wards in the South-East, vowing to ensure Tinubu completed eight years in power

Owerri, Imo state – A political support group, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has announced a N200 million contribution toward purchasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form and other campaign logistics for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

The declaration was made in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 26.

2027 Election: Southeast Group Pledges N200 Million to Purchase APC Presidential Form for Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu described as 'performing president'

Speaking at the event, SERHA’s National Coordinator, Hon. Amb. Belusochukwu M. Enwere, said the donation signals the group’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and to mobilising support across the grassroots in the South-East.

“As ambassadors of Renewed Hope, we are tasked with working tirelessly towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

“Today, we present a cheque of N200 million for the purchase of the presidential nomination form and associated logistics," Enwere stated.

He praised Tinubu’s governance style, citing improvements in infrastructure, education, and inclusive development, particularly within the South-East zone.

South-East group highlights federal projects as milestones

Enwere spotlighted the recently approved $3 billion Eastern Rail Line project, describing it as the most substantial federal infrastructure investment in South-East history.

“This project will boost trade, cut transportation costs, and end the historic neglect of our region,” he said.

He also lauded the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which he noted would address critical needs like erosion control, road infrastructure, and regional economic development.

South-East tour and grassroots mobilisation to intensify

2027 Election: Southeast Group Pledges N200 Million to Purchase APC Presidential Form for Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to Enwere, SERHA will begin a full mobilisation tour across all 95 local government areas and 2,344 wards in the five South-East states starting in August.

“This is the turn of Southern Nigeria to complete our eight years. The people of the South-East will not back down to ensure Tinubu’s victory in 2027," he said.

South-East leaders commended for developments

The event also recognised prominent leaders from the South-East, with Enwere acknowledging the legacies of late Chief Sam Mbakwe and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. He commended Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for his achievements under the 3R Agenda.

In addition, empowerment tools including motorcycles, mini buses, sewing machines, hairdressing kits, and cash grants were distributed to beneficiaries to promote self-sufficiency in the region.

The event drew notable political stakeholders, community leaders, and supporters, signalling growing momentum behind Tinubu’s second-term bid in the South-East.

Peter Obi sends fresh warning to Nigerian politicians

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has issued a strong warning to Nigerian politicians.

This, the former Anambra over-urged them to put aside endless political discourse and channel energy into addressing the country’s development challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng