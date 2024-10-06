Global site navigation

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Electoral Commission Declares Winners of LG Election
BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Electoral Commission Declares Winners of LG Election

by  Adekunle Dada

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in 30 out of the 31 local government areas in the Akwa Ibom state council election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Essien Udim, the local government area of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

APC won only in Essien Udim, the local government area of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. Photo credit: Umo Eno
The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) Aniedi Ikoiwak, announced the LF election results on Sunday, October 5.

the PDP secured the majority of the councillorship seats across the state in the Saturday, October 4 election.

