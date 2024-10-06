BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Electoral Commission Declares Winners of LG Election
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in 30 out of the 31 local government areas in the Akwa Ibom state council election.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Essien Udim, the local government area of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) Aniedi Ikoiwak, announced the LF election results on Sunday, October 5.
the PDP secured the majority of the councillorship seats across the state in the Saturday, October 4 election.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.