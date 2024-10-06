Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in 30 out of the 31 local government areas in the Akwa Ibom state council election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Essien Udim, the local government area of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) Aniedi Ikoiwak, announced the LF election results on Sunday, October 5.

the PDP secured the majority of the councillorship seats across the state in the Saturday, October 4 election.

