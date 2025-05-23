The coronation of the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, is happening live in Ilesa, Osun state, on Friday, May 23

Dignitaries from across Nigeria including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar have arrived at the venue of the ceremony

Governor Ademola Adeleke, ex-governor and now minister Adegboyega Oyetola, former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and business mogul, Dr. Deji Adeleke, graced the event

Osun state - Dignitaries from across Nigeria arrived at the venue of the coronation of the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III.

Adeleke, Obasanjo grace Owa-Obokun coronation

The coronation ceremony, taking place in Ilesa, Osun state, has drawn large crowds as residents trooped out in celebration, while many business owners shut their shops to honour the historic event.

Among the high-profile guests already in attendance are Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who is representing President Bola Tinubu; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; and Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East.

As reported by The Nation, royal fathers also graced the occasion, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Laoye Ghandi; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi; Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa, Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe; and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams.

Also present are the Executive Director of Marine and Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus; a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly; and several cabinet members of the Osun state government.

Details shortly…

