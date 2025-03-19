Senate President Godswill Akpabio visited FCT Minister Nyesom Wike at his Abuja residence on 18 March

On 18 March, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, paid a visit to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting was revealed through a statement shared by the minister’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, on X (formerly Twitter) the same day.

Olayinka described the encounter, stating, “The Uncommon Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during his visit to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in his residence today.”

However, as of the time of this report, no official details regarding the agenda of the meeting have been disclosed.

The visit has sparked curiosity among political observers, given the prominence of both figures in Nigeria's political landscape.

About Godswill Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio is a Nigerian politician and lawyer, currently serving as the 15th President of the Nigerian Senate, a position he assumed on 13 June 2023.

Born on 9 December 1962 in Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio has had a distinguished political career, including serving as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015.

He has also held roles such as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs and Senate Minority Leader. It has been claimed that he contributed to infrastructure and development during his tenure as governor, Akpabio remains an influential figure in Nigeria's political landscape.

Sexual harassment saga

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President of Nigeria, has faced allegations of sexual harassment from multiple individuals, including Joy Nunieh, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Nunieh accused Akpabio of harassment during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, while Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged inappropriate advances in both personal and professional settings. Akpabio has denied these claims and vowed to challenge them legally.

About Nyesom Wike

Nyesom Wike is a Nigerian politician and lawyer who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a position he assumed on 21 August 2023.

Born on 13 December 1964 in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, Wike has had a distinguished political career, including serving as the Governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023.

He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and is known for his contributions to infrastructure development and governance during his tenure as governor.

Wike revokes PDP national secretariat land

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the land of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja.

The revocation notice was contained in a letter dated March 13, 2025. The letter titled “Notice of right of occupancy,” was signed by the Director, Land Administration (FTC), Chijioke Nwankwoeze.

As reported by Daily Trust, Nwankwoeze attributed the decision to the failure of the opposition party to pay the annual ground rents from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025.

