The Rivers State Police Command has addressed reports that hoodlums attacked and burnt the Port Harcourt residence of the FCT minister, Chief Nyesom Wike

The state Police spokesperson, Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, said the news circulating on social media is misleading and malicious

According to Iringe-Koko, the fake news is to cause panic and destabilize the peace and security of Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police have rubbished reports that hoodlums attacked and set ablaze the Port Harcourt residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, described the reports as false and misleading.

Police say Nyesom Wike’s house was not attacked or burnt. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Iringe-Koko made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 17 while reacting to social media reports that Wike’s residence was under siege and torched by unidentified individuals.

As reported by Vanguard, Iringe-Koko said the report was a deliberate attempt to incite unrest and spread fear.

“The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a misleading and malicious report circulating on various online media platforms, falsely claiming that riots have erupted in Rivers State, leading to the burning of the residence of the former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, along with other acts of violence.”

The police spokesperson further stated the command is not aware of such an incident in Rivers state.

“The Command categorically states that this report is entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to incite unrest and spread fear among law-abiding residents. There is no record of any such incident, and normalcy prevails across the state. The general public is urged to disregard these unfounded claims, which are clearly intended to cause panic and destabilize the relative peace and security enjoyed by the good people of Rivers State.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that protesting Ijaw women in Kalabari dismantled Wike's billboards to block the minister's entry into Abalama ahead of a planned reception.

Security forces dispersed the demonstrators to allow Wike’s convoy to proceed as political tensions between him and Governor Fubara escalated.

The crisis reflects the deepening power struggle in Rivers State, with stakeholders urging President Tinubu to mediate for peace and stability.

Legit.ng also reported that the INC, IYC and other groups warned the federal government that oil production would be destabilised should Governor Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers, whose authority was affirmed by the Supreme Court, earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 budget.

Fubara makes fresh allegation against Pro-Wike lawmakers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara's administration made a fresh allegation against the Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

Fubara's commissioner for information accused Rivers assembly of obstructing the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Joseph Johnson said the political crisis in Rivers state began after the failed attempt to impeach Governor Fubara on October 30, 2023.

