Despite the N40 million price tag, no aspirant has purchased the nomination forms for the Anambra governorship election

To boost participation, the PDP National Working Committee extended the deadline for purchasing forms to March 10

Ongoing power struggles, including the dispute over the National Secretary position and unresolved issues from a controversial zonal congress, have led to further divisions within the PDP

FCT, Abuja - As the deadline for purchasing the N40 million expression of interest and nomination forms for the upcoming Anambra governorship election draws near, no aspirant has yet shown interest in buying the forms.

Despite the original sale period from February 24 to March 5, with a final submission deadline of March 7, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to attract any candidates.

Anambra Poll: Deadline Closely Approaches as PDP's Nomination Forms Remain Unsold Amid Party Crisis

What could be fueling the lack of interest?

A reliable source within the PDP, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed to The Punch that the party’s internal instability has led to widespread hesitation among potential candidates.

The ongoing leadership crisis is significantly weakening the party’s influence, discouraging anyone from investing the large sum required for the nomination forms.

“Currently, no aspirant has purchased the PDP Anambra governorship forms. The internal instability is making potential candidates wary of putting down such a large sum

“The party’s issues at all levels, from state chapters to national organs, have seriously undermined confidence in the fairness of the primary process," the insider said.

PDP extends nomination forms Sale Deadline

In an attempt to address the situation, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has decided to extend the sale of nomination forms by five more days, pushing the deadline to March 10.

The NWC also plans to revise the election timetable, with an official announcement expected by the end of the week.

“The NWC is reviewing the ongoing situation and will release a new timetable soon. The deadline for purchasing forms has been extended to March 10,” a party official confirmed.

A meeting with key stakeholders has also been scheduled for March 10 at the PDP’s national headquarters in Abuja.

The goal of this session is to address the concerns raised by potential aspirants and restore faith in the electoral process.

Internal disputes intensify within the PDP

The PDP’s internal challenges have been exacerbated by a power struggle over the National Secretary position, with Senator Samuel Anyanwu and former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, locked in a battle for the role. This dispute is set to be heard in the Supreme Court on March 10.

The situation worsened further after the controversial South-South zonal congress held on February 22, which was conducted without approval from PDP governors.

This added to the divisions between various party organs, including the National Executive Committee, Board of Trustees, and National Working Committee.

PDP official expresses optimism Despite Crisis

Despite the ongoing turmoil, PDP National Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, remains hopeful about the party’s future in the Anambra election.

While acknowledging the party’s internal issues, Osuoha stressed that the PDP still has strong structures across the country.

“I’m not surprised by the current situation, but I am confident that the National Organising Secretary has initiated preparations for the governorship election.

“Although unresolved issues from the congresses persist, PDP remains a significant force with structures in place, and we are working to resolve these matters soon," Osuoha said.

INEC confirms election date

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the Anambra governorship election will take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

However, with the PDP still struggling to attract candidates, questions remain about the party’s preparedness for the upcoming contest.

Efforts to reach PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and the National Organising Secretary for comment were unsuccessful, as they did not respond to calls or messages.

