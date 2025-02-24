Jonathan Vatsa, Niger APC chieftain, has revealed that actual reason former President Muhammadu Buhari was allegedly absent at General Ibrahim Babangida’s book launch

In an interview with The Nigerian Tribune, Jonathan Vatsa claimed Buhari's absence was due to lingering resentment over the 1985 coup that removed him from power

Vatsa stated that despite Niger state’s strong support for Buhari in 2015 election, the former president allegedly neglected the state due to its association with Babangida

Jonathan Vatsa, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has attributed the absence of former President Muhammadu Buhari at the book launch of General Ibrahim Babangida’s autobiography, to the lingering resentment over the 1985 coup that ousted him from power.

APC chieftain claims Buhari snubbed Babangida’s book launch

According to Vatsa, a chieftain of the APC in Niger state, Buhari’s snub was not surprising, given the painful memories of the past.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Vatsa noted that the 1985 coup, led by Babangida, was a personal betrayal that had a profound impact on Muhammadu Buhari’s life.

Speaking further, Vatsa also pointed out that Buhari’s absence was a testament to the former president’s long-held grudge against Niger, which was perceived as Babangida’s stronghold.

Despite the state’s overwhelming support for Buhari during his presidential campaigns, he allegedly neglected the state, abandoning key projects, the report concluded on Monday, February 24.

“The whole world knows that Niger State was made a scapegoat by former President Buhari because of IBB. For eight years he did not pay any serious official visit to the state, and no single federal project was executed in the state. The Baro port project, which recently generated some political heat in the state, was abandoned by Buhari, including all the federal road projects across the state.

“The people of the state were made to pay for sin they know nothing about. It was the case that when two elephants fight, the grass suffered. He sidelined the state just because of the sin of one person,” Vatsa said.

Babangida’s book launch sparks controversy

Meanwhile, the book launch, which was attended by prominent figures, has generated significant interest and controversy, however, Vatsa has chosen to reserve his comments on the book until he has fully digested its contents.

Babangida speaks on death of Dele Giwa

In another development, Legit.ng reported that General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), denied any role in the assassination of veteran journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch, Dele Giwa, who was killed by a parcel bomb on October 19, 1986.

Speaking at the launch of his autobiography, A Journey in Service, in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, Babangida stated that the long-standing allegations against him were unfounded and that media sensationalism had hindered the investigation.

