Ahmad, on Thursday, claimed that Dangote Refinery slashed the petrol price to ease the economic burden on Nigerians during Ramadan

Interestingly, some Nigerians on the social media platform X backed Ahmad's assertion, while others criticised Dangote's recent move

Bashir Ahmad, a former special assistant in digital communications to Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that Dangote Refinery slashed the price of petrol to provide relief for Nigerians during Ramadan.

Legit.ng had reported that the Dangote Refinery reduced the ex-depot petrol price by N65, down from N890 to N825 per litre.

This is the second time the refinery has slashed petrol price in two months.

Dangote petrol sells cheaper at designated places

Findings showed that Nigerians will purchase the low-priced Dangote petrol from its partners nationwide.

The refinery listed retailers selling its petrol at varying prices across the country.

The $20 billion refinery assured Nigerians of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with enough reserves to meet domestic supply and for export to boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

Buhari's ex-aide reacts as Dangote reduces petrol price

Speaking on the development, Bashir Ahmad in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, February 27, described the move as commendable.

The former presidential aide tweeted:

"Dangote Refinery has said that they reduced the price of PMS by N65 to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season. This move is truly commendable."

Nigerians react to Dangote's new petrol price

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:

@Gorilla23mp tweeted:

"So does that mean it will go back to normal after the Ramadan?"

@realTobiAkinbo tweeted:

"Dangote only gives subsidy during Ramadan season, but when it's Christmas or Easter, they increased it the price. Religious bias rooted even in business."

@MezieAbia tweeted:

"Reducing the price of fuel not because it’s worth reducing but for religious reasons is the height of irresponsibility.

"We play too much with people’s sufferings in this country."

@Al_speedi tweeted:

"Dangote tried with this one."

NNPC reduces fuel price

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail stations have reduced petrol prices from N960 to N945 per litre in Lagos.

The price adjustment took effect on Thursday, February 13.

With the new Dangote petrol prices, it is expected that another adjustment will be made.

