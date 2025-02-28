Global site navigation

Buhari’s Ex-Aide Mentions Alleged Reason Dangote Reduced Petrol Price by N65
Nigeria

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • Bashir Ahmad, former aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has explained the alleged reason behind the drop in Dangote petrol price
  • Ahmad, on Thursday, claimed that Dangote Refinery slashed the petrol price to ease the economic burden on Nigerians during Ramadan
  • Interestingly, some Nigerians on the social media platform X backed Ahmad's assertion, while others criticised Dangote's recent move

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bashir Ahmad, a former special assistant in digital communications to Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that Dangote Refinery slashed the price of petrol to provide relief for Nigerians during Ramadan.

Dangote Refinery reduces petrol price again, Buhari's ex-aide speak
Buhari’s ex-aide reacts as Dangote reduces petrol price by N65. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad, Bloomberg/contributor
Source: UGC

Legit.ng had reported that the Dangote Refinery reduced the ex-depot petrol price by N65, down from N890 to N825 per litre.

This is the second time the refinery has slashed petrol price in two months.

Dangote petrol sells cheaper at designated places

Read also

After Dangote's directive, MRS releases new fuel prices, South East most expensive

Findings showed that Nigerians will purchase the low-priced Dangote petrol from its partners nationwide.

The refinery listed retailers selling its petrol at varying prices across the country.

The $20 billion refinery assured Nigerians of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with enough reserves to meet domestic supply and for export to boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

Buhari's ex-aide reacts as Dangote reduces petrol price

Speaking on the development, Bashir Ahmad in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, February 27, described the move as commendable.

The former presidential aide tweeted:

"Dangote Refinery has said that they reduced the price of PMS by N65 to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season. This move is truly commendable."
Dangote new fuel price stirs reaction
Nigerians react as Dangote announces new petrol price ahead of Ramadan. Photo credit: Intel Region
Source: UGC

Nigerians react to Dangote's new petrol price

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:

Read also

Dangote petrol now cheaper than imported fuel as petroleum product importers adjust prices

@Gorilla23mp tweeted:

"So does that mean it will go back to normal after the Ramadan?"

@realTobiAkinbo tweeted:

"Dangote only gives subsidy during Ramadan season, but when it's Christmas or Easter, they increased it the price. Religious bias rooted even in business."

@MezieAbia tweeted:

"Reducing the price of fuel not because it’s worth reducing but for religious reasons is the height of irresponsibility.
"We play too much with people’s sufferings in this country."

@Al_speedi tweeted:

"Dangote tried with this one."

NNPC reduces fuel price

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail stations have reduced petrol prices from N960 to N945 per litre in Lagos.

The price adjustment took effect on Thursday, February 13.

With the new Dangote petrol prices, it is expected that another adjustment will be made.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

