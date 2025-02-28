Buhari’s Ex-Aide Mentions Alleged Reason Dangote Reduced Petrol Price by N65
- Bashir Ahmad, former aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has explained the alleged reason behind the drop in Dangote petrol price
- Ahmad, on Thursday, claimed that Dangote Refinery slashed the petrol price to ease the economic burden on Nigerians during Ramadan
- Interestingly, some Nigerians on the social media platform X backed Ahmad's assertion, while others criticised Dangote's recent move
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Bashir Ahmad, a former special assistant in digital communications to Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that Dangote Refinery slashed the price of petrol to provide relief for Nigerians during Ramadan.
Legit.ng had reported that the Dangote Refinery reduced the ex-depot petrol price by N65, down from N890 to N825 per litre.
This is the second time the refinery has slashed petrol price in two months.
Dangote petrol sells cheaper at designated places
Findings showed that Nigerians will purchase the low-priced Dangote petrol from its partners nationwide.
The refinery listed retailers selling its petrol at varying prices across the country.
The $20 billion refinery assured Nigerians of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with enough reserves to meet domestic supply and for export to boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.
Buhari's ex-aide reacts as Dangote reduces petrol price
Speaking on the development, Bashir Ahmad in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, February 27, described the move as commendable.
The former presidential aide tweeted:
"Dangote Refinery has said that they reduced the price of PMS by N65 to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season. This move is truly commendable."
Nigerians react to Dangote's new petrol price
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:
@Gorilla23mp tweeted:
"So does that mean it will go back to normal after the Ramadan?"
@realTobiAkinbo tweeted:
"Dangote only gives subsidy during Ramadan season, but when it's Christmas or Easter, they increased it the price. Religious bias rooted even in business."
@MezieAbia tweeted:
"Reducing the price of fuel not because it’s worth reducing but for religious reasons is the height of irresponsibility.
"We play too much with people’s sufferings in this country."
@Al_speedi tweeted:
"Dangote tried with this one."
NNPC reduces fuel price
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail stations have reduced petrol prices from N960 to N945 per litre in Lagos.
The price adjustment took effect on Thursday, February 13.
With the new Dangote petrol prices, it is expected that another adjustment will be made.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.