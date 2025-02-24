The Kano chapter of the NNPP has announced the suspension of a Senator and three House of Representatives members over alleged anti-party activities

Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila was suspended along with Reps Ali Madakin Gini, Abdullahi Sani Rogo and Alhaji Abdullahi Rurum

There has been speculation that Senator Sumaila may be defecting after APC leaders, including National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, attended his event and NNPP members were excluded

Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, the senator representing Kano South senatorial district, has been suspended from the Kano state chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the ruling party in the northwest state.

Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, the chairman of the NNPP in Kano, announced the development to journalists in Kano on Monday, February 24. He said the party was disappointed in the recent conduct of the lawmaker along with three others.

How many lawmakers NNPP suspended?

Leadership reported that Senator Sumaila was suspended from the party in the state along with three other federal lawmakers over alleged anti-party activities.

Aside from Senator Sumaila, the three other affected federal lawmakers are members of the House of Representatives. The lawmakers are Ali Madakin Gini (Dala Federal Constituency), Abdullahi Sani Rogo (Rogo Federal Constituency), and Alhaji Abdullahi Rurum of the Rano/Kibiya Federal Constituency.

Dungurawa alleged that the lawmakers who were granted the ticket of the party in the last general election, have been acting against the values and interests of the NNPP.

Why NNPP suspended Senator Kawu, others

It was learnt that one of the incidents that triggered the suspension of the Senators and House of Reps members was the invitation extended to some prominent leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin by Senator Sumaila at a private event.

The event was about the wedding of the Senator's daughter and the first graduation ceremony at his university in the Sumaila local government area of the state. There have been speculations about the possible defection of the senator as APC leaders were present and NNPP leaders were excluded from the event.

Dungurawa remarked that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano and its leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso have held several events but the lawmakers have been giving excuses. He lamented that they were now seen alongside political rivals in the state.

NNPP to probe Senator Sumaila, others

According to the NNPP chairman, the party would set up a committee to probe the matter and determine the next action.

He added that the lawmakers still have room to make amendments and seek reconciliation irrespective of the suspension.

However, he noted that despite the suspension, the affected members still have the opportunity to seek reconciliation. “If they seek forgiveness, the party may reconsider its decision,” the NNPP chairman added.

Senator Sumaila discloses his earnings

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano South lawmaker and NNPP chieftain, Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, has said he goes home with a cumulative of N21 million monthly.

Sumaila's disclosure followed the outburst from former president Olusegun Obasanjo and other concerned Nigerians on the earnings of the federal lawmakers.

The senator's claim also came barely 24 hours after the RMAFC disclosed that the monthly take-home of Nigerian senators is N1,063,860.

