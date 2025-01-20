Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state participated in the 2025 edition of the Houston half-marathon in the US

The governor finished the 21-kilometre race in two hours and 53 minutes, improving on his previous record at the 2022 Berkeley Half-Marathon in San Francisco, California

Makinde shared photos of him on his X (formerly Twitter) page, on Sunday night, January 19, prompting reactions from Nigerians

Ibadan, Oyo state - Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, participated in the Houston Half Marathon in the United States (US) on Sunday, January 19.

Makinde said he completed the race in 2 hours 53 minutes.

Governor Seyi Makinde competed in the Houston half marathon and completed the race under three hours. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

Despite the tough weather conditions, Governor Makinde stated that he finished faster than the Berkeley Half Marathon which he ran around 2023. Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain took part in a 5k fun run on Saturday, January 18, which he said he completed in 38 minutes.

The Oyo governor provided the updates via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He wrote on Sunday, January 19, with accompanying pictures:

"Glad to have completed the Houston Half Marathon in 2 hours 53 minutes today. Though conditions were tough with freezing temperatures at 1 degree Celsius, I finished faster than the Berkeley Half Marathon which I ran about 2 years ago. I also took part in a 5k fun run yesterday which I completed in 38 minutes."

Nigerians react to Makinde's participation in marathon

Meanwhile, Nigerians shared their thoughts after Makinde's update.

Legit.ng captured some comments from X. Check them out below:

Fadima Ibrahim wrote:

"Congratulations."

Jollof101 said:

"I think Oyo state should have its own annual marathon event just like the access bank marathon in Lagos."

@Horlartunjee1 commented:

"Try join Lagos Marathon this year."

Adewale 'Damilare wrote:

"This is laudable. You are as fit as a fiddle HE."

Adegboyega Akinlolu James said:

"Boss, you rock. We are proud of you."

Snapshot of Houston Marathon

The Houston Marathon is an annual marathon usually held every January in Houston, Texas, United States, since 1972.

With thousands of runners and spectators, it is the largest single day sporting event in the city. It is run concurrently with a half marathon and a 5 km race. The 2007 race included the first-ever satellite running of the event, run simultaneously in Fallujah, Iraq.

The races bring crowds of nearly one half million to view the runners.

George Bush ran in the Houston Marathon at age 46 in 1993, finishing with a time of 3 hours, 44 minutes, 52 seconds.

