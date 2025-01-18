Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has backed the decision of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s on the tax reforms bill but noted that their endorsement is not enough

In a trending interview, Ndume warned against the rushing of the bills and insisted on further consultations of the legislation

The Borno South senator urged legislators and the public to shape the bills into something more beneficial for all Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The senator representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has lauded the recommendations of Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) on tax reform bills and described it as a welcome development.

Ndume says governors’ endorsement of Tinubu’s tax bill not enough. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @Senatorndume

Source: Twitter

NGF recommendations on tax reforms bill, says Ndume

But Ndume noted that the governors' endorsement of the bills are not enough as there are still sections of the bills that require further clarification.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu expressed his appreciation to the Nigerian Governors following their 'unanimous' endorsement of the four tax reform bills.

The bills are currently under consideration by the National Assembly.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service, Ndume called for a comprehensive review of tax reforms bill.

He maintained that the NGF’s decision was a right step, but there is a need for wider consultations and public inputs in order to have a unison stance on the legislation.

Ndume said:

“What the governors did is a welcome development, but it is not enough because we still do not have comprehensive understanding of the bills.”

“There is a need for transparency. The process should not be rushed as this would lead to making mistakes.

“The door for correcting the mistakes has been opened now, unlike before when it was closed and the bills left as they were. The work is now with the legislators and the general public,” he added.

Ndume identifies 3 issues with Tinubu’s tax reforms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ndume noted that he is a friend of President Tinubu but wondered why the government is in a hurry to pass the tax reform bill into law.

Ndume voiced concerns over the Tax Reform Bill introduced by President Tinubu's administration, citing its "wrong timing" as one of his primary objections.

The lawmaker explained his grouse with the reforms by Tinubu and even threatened to leave APC.

Source: Legit.ng