The APC in Lagos has denied the report that it asked the local government chairmen in the state to resign if they want to contest for a second term

Seye Oladejo, the APC spokesperson in Lagos, said there is no truth in the report, and the party never referred to the council chairmen in its report

According to Oladejo, the directive was that APC Chairmen at the LG level, who were also aspirants, were the ones asked to resign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has debunked the claim that its chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, asked the council chairmen contesting a second term in the forthcoming state election to resign.

According to the APC, the party is not asking the elected council chairman to resign before contesting for a second term in office, but the directive was for APC local government party chairmen to resign if they want to contest for the position of local government chairmen.

APC dismisses report of asking council chairmen to resign Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNig

Source: Twitter

In a statement, Seye Oladejo, the party spokesperson, noted that the report is untrue and that the directive was for APC council chairmen who also double as candidates in the forthcoming election.

When will the LG election be held in Lagos?

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is expected to conduct the council election in mid-2025, and political actors at the council level have begun to express their interest in the forthcoming poll.

Oladejo's statement reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to a false directive purportedly issued by the Lagos State Chairman of APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, to incumbent Council Chairmen who intend to seek re-election to resign their offices.

"We want to make it abundantly clear that the publication is void of any truth, as it was twisted to suit the publisher's interests.

"On the contrary, the directive issued was to APC Local Government Chairmen who seek elective offices during the forth-coming elections to resign their positions as they cannot be umpires and contestants at the same time.

"The Local Government party chairmen who double as aspirants in the coming elections, for emphasis, will be required to resign their current positions when the guidelines are released.

"We wish to enjoin Party members and the general public to refrain from peddling misleading information that can heat up the polity. As we await the electoral guidelines from the newly reconstituted LASIEC."

Source: Legit.ng