Diezani Alison Madueke's former husband has dragged the ex-minister who served under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan to court

The former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Alison Madueke, has warned the ex-minister and prayed to the court to stop her from bearing his name

He filed a petition at a court in Lagos to confirm that his marriage to the former minister had ended and also prayed the court to order Diezani to revert to her maiden surname

Admiral Alison Madueke, a former Chief of Naval Staff, has filed a petition in the Lagos State High Court, seeking a legal declaration to end his marriage to Diezani, the former minister of Petroleum Resources.

Diezani and her ex-husband Rear Admiral Alison Amaechina Madueke. Photo credit: ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/Getty Images, Kovidal

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, July 2, Madueke also requested that Diezani stop using his last name and revert to her maiden name, Agama.

As reported by The Guardian, this was contained in Madueke’s petition for jactitation of marriage (declaration that a marital union has ended).

Why Madueke is suing Diezani

SaharaReporters confirmed that the ex-Chief of Naval Staff argues that Diezani’s ongoing use of his name despite their marriage being legally over damages his reputation.

He noted that her action could lead to unintended consequences, including mistaken liability, particularly given the corruption allegations against her.

Madueke, a former military governor of Anambra and Imo states, married Diezani on June 30, 1999, under the Marriage Act.

This was stated in Madueke’s petition for a jactitation of marriage, which is a declaration that the marital union has ended.

Did Alison-Madueke beg Tinubu to allow her to return to Nigeria?

Meanwhile, Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum, denied granting an interview in London recently where she begged President Bola Tinubu to allow her to return home.

Mrs Alison-Madueke, who served in Goodluck Jonathan's government, fled Nigeria in 2015 and has been in the United Kingdom (UK). She is facing corruption charges in Nigeria and the UK.

Mrs Alison-Madueke said she did not grant any interview recently and described the report as “fake” and “concocted.”

