Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kano state - The Managing Director of Hadejia Jamaere River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Engr. Rabiu Bichi, said President Bola Tinubu will win Kano state in 2027.

Bishi said the people of Kano are tired with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration and are waiting for time to pay back.

Bichi said Kano people are waiting to vote out NNPP because of anti-peoples policies Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this while speaking at a dinner organised by the Coalition of APC Youth Movement (CAYM) to honour three persons appointed by President Tinubu.

As reported by Leadership, Bichi commended President Tinubu for carrying Kano along in his administration.

Bichi said Governor Yusuf’s administration and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have become unpopular because of the anti-people’s policies.

He explained that they were mobilising supporters, including the APC youths ahead of the 2027 general election to deliver Kano state to the party and President Tinubu at the poll.

“I just want to assure President Bola Tinubu and Dr. Ganduje that the people of Kano state are really tired with the current administration in the state. Everyone is just waiting for time to pay back what the Yusuf government has done to them – to vote the administration out.

“In fact, everyone is not happy with the administration and his party (NNPP), including those wearing red caps. They have been joining the APC in droves,”

No magic can Stop Tinubu from winning 2027

Source: Legit.ng