Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has said that the ruling APC is ambitious in gaining control of all the south-south states

The APC currently controlled Edo and Cross River in the south-south while the leading opposition PDP controlled the Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa

Akpabio made the comment while playing host to Edo state Governor Monday Okpebholo at his residence in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has unveiled the All Progressives Congress's (APC) ambitious plan to dominate the South-South geopolitical zone in the 2027 general elections.

Currently, the APC governs Edo and Cross River states, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controls Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta. Akpabio made this declaration during a meeting with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, at his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

2027: Akpabio sends fresh threat to the PDP Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Akpabio emphasized the strategic importance of aligning the South-South region with the ruling party, citing his defection to the APC to increase the region's influence in national politics. He expressed confidence in the APC's ability to expand its control in the region, driven by favourable political dynamics and plans to drive development across the South-South.

Akpabio speaks on Edo governorship election

The Senate President described Okpebholo's recent election as Edo State governor as a pivotal moment, referring to it as a divine mandate that would bring significant relief to the state. Akpabio believes that the APC is well-positioned to bring more states into its fold, citing current political trends and available indicators.

Akpabio's statement highlights the APC's determination to consolidate its power in the South-South region. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the party is gearing up to take control of the remaining states in the region.

Governor Okpebholo, who sought Akpabio's guidance to replicate development strides in Edo, acknowledged the progress made in Akwa Ibom and expressed his commitment to learning from Akpabio's experience.

Akpabio asks Tinubu to caution 'stubborn ministers'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has called on President Bola Tinubu to call some of his ministers to order.

Akpabio made the call while addressing Tinubu during the 2025 budget presentation at the National Assembly.

President Tinubu presented the budget at a joint session with the House of Representatives on December 18, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng