The NNPP national leader and presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied making an alliance with opposition party leaders

Kwankwaso alleged that the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had informed some northern religious and political leaders of a purported agreement involving him

The Kano political bigwig expressed disappointment at the claims, stating that it is unfortunate that people in their 80s are lying

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), has vehemently denied claims of being part of an agreement with opposition leaders to work together for the 2027 elections.

According to Kwankwaso, the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had informed some northern religious and political leaders of a purported agreement involving him, Abubakar, and Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to take turns at the presidency from 2027.

Kwankwaso expressed disappointment in Atiku

Kwankwaso expressed his outrage and disappointment at the claims, stating that it is unfortunate that people in their 80s are lying, which he believes is the foundation of Nigeria's problems. He emphasized that he never participated in any such agreement and was unaware of any meeting where this was discussed. Kwankwaso questioned the integrity of the PDP, describing them as a "dead party" desperate to form a government by any means necessary.

The alleged agreement claimed that Abubakar would serve one term, followed by Kwankwaso serving one term and Obi serving two terms. Kwankwaso dismissed this as a blatant lie, emphasizing that his associates would have informed him of such a meeting. He warned that forming a government based on lies would be catastrophic, likening it to building on a weak foundation.

Kwankwaso attributed his departure from the PDP to the party's culture of lies and deceit. He claimed that since joining the NNPP, he has found peace of mind and distanced himself from a party that humiliated him and his supporters. Kwankwaso's denial of the alleged agreement has significant implications for the 2027 elections and the future of opposition politics in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng