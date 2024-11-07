Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics and governance.

Kano, Kano state - Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, has dismissed rumours of a frosty relationship with his political benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking during a media chat on Wednesday evening, November 6, monitored by Legit.ng, Yusuf said he has no problem with "my leader" (Kwankwaso) at all.

Recall that a report by an online news platform claimed that the purported rift in the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state allegedly deepened as Governor Yusuf reportedly snubbed meetings and refused to pick up Kwankwaso's calls.

The newspaper said Governor Yusuf was fed up with Kwankwaso’s alleged interference, particularly in the local government affairs.

However, reacting to the speculation, Governor Yusuf explained:

“I have no problem with my leader (Kwankwaso), Abba Tsaya da Kafarka is a slap on my face as governor of Kano, it means I should betray him, what did he block for me to warrant that? This is the greatest insult to me, I’m flabbergasted.”

The Kano governor added:

“All unfounded claims being peddled by newspapers against my person are false. I am 100% loyal to our Kwankwasiyya ideology; which focuses on education and human capital development as its core principles. These are evident in our years of service.”

Kano announces new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf took a significant step towards improving the lives of civil servants in Kano state by approving a new minimum wage of N71,000.

Yusuf said this move is part of the government's commitment to social justice and enhancing workers' living standards.

According to the governor, the new wage will take effect in November and increase the state's monthly salary obligations by N6 billion, while the local government councils will see an increase of N7 billion.

