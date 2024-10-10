Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has thrown a jibe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent hike in fuel price

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, referred to President Tinubu as "T-Pain"

Atiku said it is more worrying that President Tinubu is undisturbed by the economic hardship in the country

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, said President Bola Tinubu is undisturbed by the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal.

Atiku referred to President Tinubu as “T-Pain,” stating that the current economic crisis in the country is caused by Tinubu’s administration's approach to fuel subsidy management.

The former vice president stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku on Thursday, October 10.

He added that the escalating inflation rate and the drowning of the material well-being of Nigerians will continue.

Atiku wrote:

“The haphazard and disingenuous approach of the current administration to fuel subsidy management has been the reason we are in this current economic crisis in the country. As things stand, there will be no let up in the escalating inflation rate, which is drowning the material well-being of Nigerians. It is even more worrying that T-pain is undisturbed by the hardship in the country”

Nigerians react as Atiku calls Tinubu "T-Pain"

@david_mayor1

He used T-pain 😂😂 even atiku dey current

@Luckyflows

Even Atiku they call Emir of Shege “T-Pain “

E no get who T-Boy no touch 😂

@Enwagboso

T-Pain is all I read.

Atiku calls President Tinubu T-Pain.

@LawrenceOkoroPG

I LOVE ATIKU.

He just referred to BAT as T-pain.

Omo na this kind person wey get balls I dey like.

