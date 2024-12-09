Bauchi politician Zakari Garba has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after his unfavourable outing in the 2023 election

He announced his resignation from the party in a letter forwarded to the ADC national chairman Chief Okey Nwosu

Zakari Garba listed two major reasons for leaving the ADC and also spoke on his next political move

Zakari Garba, the former Director of Youth Mobilisation and 2023 House of Representatives candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Ningi/Warji Federal Constituency of Bauchi state, has dumped the party and is ready to announce his next political move.

Why Zakari Garba dumped the ADC

The Bauchi state politician announced his resignation from the ADC in a letter dated December 8, addressed to Chief Okey Nwosu, the ADC's national chairman.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, December 9, he hinged his decision on a mismatch of beliefs and values between the 2023 House of Representatives candidate and ADC.

Zakari Garba speaks on next political move

Garba lauded the support of his teeming supporters and noted promised to announce his next political move soon.

He said:

“I am writing to inform you and the general public of my decision to resign from the African Democratic Congress ADC party, effective from 8th December 2024. This decision has not been easy for me, but I feel it is necessary due to my political ambition.

“However, I have come to realise that my personal beliefs and values no longer align with those of the party. In view of the above, I decided to drop my membership in the African Democratic Congress ADC party.

To my esteemed supporters, I will forever be grateful for the privilege I enjoyed since I started my political journey including the recent one in ADC Party where I contested the seat of House of Representative ticket Ningi/Warji Federal Constituency. I will soon announce my next political journey.”

