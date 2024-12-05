Timi Frank gives FG 48 hour ultimatum to release Farotimi

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called for the immediate release of Dele Farotimi

Frank gave the Federal government and Ekiti state government 48 hours to release Farotimi from remand or face mass protests

According to Frank, there is more to the arrest and remand of Farotimi than the alleged defamation alibi

FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on Nigerians to occupy all police stations and formations if human rights lawyer, Dr. Dele Farotimi is not released in the next 48 hours.

Frank said the 48-hour ultimatum given to the federal and Ekiti state begins from when Farotimi was remanded.

Frank said there is more to the arrest and remand of Farotimi than the defamation allegation

He said there is more to Farotimi’s arrest and remand than the alleged defamation of character.

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 5.

Farotimi in his book, ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’ alleged, among others, that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola, had compromised the Supreme Court.

Frank alleged that Faromisi’r remand in prison was the Federal Government’s way to intimidate and harass him for often criticising the anti-people policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Farotimi is a man of truth, a man of principle, and a defender of democracy. If they believe he has done anything inappropriate, they should have invited him peacefully and he honour their invitation rather than the way he was arrested and subsequently remanded on an alleged offence that is bailable under Nigerian law.

“This shows clearly that it is not because of the petition from Afe Babalola that is making them give Farotimi this highly dehumanizing experience. There is more to the arrest because Farotimi is known to be a vocal critic of the government.”

He urged Nigerians to join in the fight to free Farotimi from remand and equally stop the government from using state institutions to oppress and suppress Nigerians.

Atiku calls for immediate release of Dele Farotimi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to Farotimi's arrest and detention.

The Nigerian Police arrested the activist and human rights lawyer on defamation allegations on Tuesday, December 3.

According to Atiku, Farotimi’s arrest and detention are a reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship in Nigeria.

