Niger state - No fewer than seven officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been declared missing after they were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists.

The armed bandits ambushed the NSCDC officers shortly after conducting a patrol of the national grid installation in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

According to Vanguard, the bandits the the convoy of the special monitoring squad comprising of nine officers and 71 other ranks at about 3:40 p.m on Tuesday, November 19.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident said seven personnel of the Corps were still “missing in action” as of the time of filing this report.

Babawale said the NSCDC officers killed over 50 Boko Haram insurgents during the attack.

“Unknown to them, over 200 armed Boko Haram elements had laid ambushed on a vengeful mission against security operatives who they claimed had been giving them problems. And from the top of a hill located at Farin-Kasa, they opened fire upon sighting the long convoy of the NSCDC monitoring team using different sophisticated weapons.

“The Combined NSCDC operatives in the ambush, however, not overwhelmed by terrorists, repelled the attack and successfully neutralized over 50 of the terrorists in the crossfire. Seven operatives of the NSCDC are currently missing in action and efforts are currently underway to locate them in the bush, while a few others who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently undergoing medical treatment in a medical facility.”

Armed men attack Obajana transmission station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed men attacked the 330/132/33kV transmission substation site in Obajana, Kogi State, on November 12.

The attack, believed to be by bandits, is part of a broader trend of vandalism targeting Nigeria's transmission infrastructure.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the incident and is assessing the damage, with repairs underway.

