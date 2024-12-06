Hon. Chike Amadichi, the Diaspora Chairman, has left the party to join the APC, amid other defections

Amadichi cited personal motivations and consultations focused on enhancing Nigeria's leadership

He aims to leverage his global network for investments and growth under President Tinubu's leadership

Hon. Chike Amadichi, the Diaspora Chairman of the Labour Party, has officially announced his resignation from the party and revealed his decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This significant development comes at a time when six serving members of the House of Representatives have also defected from the Labour Party, adding to the political reshuffle in Nigeria.

Amadichi’s reasons for leaving

Returning from London, Amadichi cited personal reasons for his departure but emphasized that his decision was guided by extensive consultations aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s leadership and political landscape, as reported by Leadership.

“My decision to leave the Party is personal, and my resolve was anchored on several consultations on how to better the country’s leadership and political space,” he said in a statement.

Amadichi expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the party’s supporters abroad, particularly commending the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure.

He highlighted his role in establishing over 12 chapters of the Labour Party globally and reiterated his commitment to leveraging his international connections to attract foreign investments, Vanguard reported.

“I am joining the ruling party to offer my services to Nigerians under the able leadership of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I have officially sent my letter of resignation to the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, thanking him for the opportunity to serve millions of the Party supporters in Diaspora," Amadichi added.

