Labour Party in Disarray as Diaspora Chairman Announces Exit, Shares Next Move
- Hon. Chike Amadichi, the Diaspora Chairman, has left the party to join the APC, amid other defections
- Amadichi cited personal motivations and consultations focused on enhancing Nigeria's leadership
- He aims to leverage his global network for investments and growth under President Tinubu's leadership
Hon. Chike Amadichi, the Diaspora Chairman of the Labour Party, has officially announced his resignation from the party and revealed his decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
This significant development comes at a time when six serving members of the House of Representatives have also defected from the Labour Party, adding to the political reshuffle in Nigeria.
Amadichi’s reasons for leaving
Returning from London, Amadichi cited personal reasons for his departure but emphasized that his decision was guided by extensive consultations aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s leadership and political landscape, as reported by Leadership.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
“My decision to leave the Party is personal, and my resolve was anchored on several consultations on how to better the country’s leadership and political space,” he said in a statement.
Amadichi expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the party’s supporters abroad, particularly commending the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure.
He highlighted his role in establishing over 12 chapters of the Labour Party globally and reiterated his commitment to leveraging his international connections to attract foreign investments, Vanguard reported.
“I am joining the ruling party to offer my services to Nigerians under the able leadership of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“I have officially sent my letter of resignation to the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, thanking him for the opportunity to serve millions of the Party supporters in Diaspora," Amadichi added.
Osita Chidoka dumps PDP
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, on Friday, November 29, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Chidoka who disclosed his exit from the PDP during an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' programme on Friday, November 29, monitored by Legit.ng, said he was leaving politics to focus on his non-profit organisation (NGO), Athena Centre.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944