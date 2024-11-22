The Labour Party has denied the claim that it has formed an alliance with President Bola Tinubu and the APC ahead of the 2027 general election

Obiora Ifoh, the spokesperson of the party, accused Deji Adeyanju, an activist and lawyer, of spreading wrong information about the party to discredit the efforts of the party

Ifoh then asked Adeyanju to apologise to the Labour Party while threatening consequences if he failed to do so

The Labour Party has responded to a video circulating on social media. The video features lawyer Deji Adeyanju making disparaging comments about the party and its National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure. The party's leadership has denounced Adeyanju's claims as untrue, lies, and unfounded.

According to the party, Adeyanju's assertions have significantly damaged the Labour Party's reputation. The party is now demanding that Adeyanju provide facts and evidence to support his claims that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu or his party, the APC, has compromised the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Labour Party reacts to collaboration with Tinubu

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party said it has consistently denied allegations of collaborating with the APC. The party claims to be the most visible opposition party, with Barrister Abure being a leading voice in the opposition camp, criticizing the present government and offering alternative solutions.

The statement further noted that the party has been working to reposition itself, introducing initiatives such as the Electoral Reform Committee, a Political Education Committee, and e-membership registration. These efforts aim to promote participatory democracy and transparent processes in the selection of leadership in Nigeria.

The Labour Party views Adeyanju's comments as criminal defamation, intended to ridicule the party's hard-earned reputation. The party is calling on Adeyanju to provide evidence to support his claims or withdraw his statements and apologize to the party's leadership and members for the harm caused.

