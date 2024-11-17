The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated Abass Mimiko, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko's younger brother and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the Ondo state governorship election at his Ondo West local government area.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and monitored by Legit.ng, the younger Mimiko scored 1972 votes in his local government while the APC swept 20755. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 6387 votes, while the Labour Party got 6387 votes.

Earlier, INEC National Commissioner Prof Kunle Ajayi said that the exercise would be a marathon, continuing until a winner is declared. Ajayi assured that the commission would not leave the State Collation Centre until the last local government result was in.

He stressed that the commission is taking a meticulous approach to ensure accuracy and transparency. However, some results are being delayed due to the state's geography. Ajayi explained that certain local governments are far away, with one being 190 kilometres from Akure and requiring a river crossing. This has necessitated the use of motorbikes to transport results, which will then be transferred to vehicles for transport to Akure.

Despite these logistical challenges, INEC is committed to completing the collation process as soon as possible. The commission's efforts to ensure a free and fair election are evident in their attention to detail and dedication to transparency. As the results come in, Nigerians will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the election.

