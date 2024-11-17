The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of Ifedore local government in the Ondo governorship election. This is the first time the results of local governments have been announced at the collation centre in Akure.

According to the results, the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 14,157, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 5,897, and the Labour Party got 19.

INEC announced the result of the first local government in the Ondo election Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Earlier, INEC National Commissioner Prof Kunle Ajayi said that the exercise would be a marathon, continuing until a winner is declared. Ajayi assured that the commission would not leave the State Collation Centre until the last local government result was in.

He stressed that the commission is taking a meticulous approach to ensure accuracy and transparency. However, some results are being delayed due to the state's geography. Ajayi explained that certain local governments are far away, with one being 190 kilometres from Akure and requiring a river crossing. This has necessitated the use of motorbikes to transport results, which will then be transferred to vehicles for transport to Akure.

Despite these logistical challenges, INEC is committed to completing the collation process as soon as possible. The commission's efforts to ensure a free and fair election are evident in their attention to detail and dedication to transparency. As the results come in, Nigerians will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of the election.

