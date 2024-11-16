Global site navigation

Dino Melaye Discloses What He Did to Tinubu’s Supporter Who Begged Him for Money
Politics

Dino Melaye Discloses What He Did to Tinubu’s Supporter Who Begged Him for Money

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Senator, who represented Kogi West in the 8th Nigeria National Assembly, Dino Melaye, said he wrote “Renewed Hope" on a cheque when a supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu begged him for money.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this amidst the ongoing economic hardship in the country.

What Melaye did to Tinubu’s supporter who begged for money
Melaye said he wrote "Renewed Hope" on his cheque after Tinubu's supporter begged him for money Photo credit: @_dinomelaye
Source: Twitter

In a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @_dinomelaye, Melaye shared a clever response he gave to a Tinubu supporter who asked for financial assistance.

“Tinubu supporter beg me for money, I brought out my cheque and wrote on it... " Renewed Hope."

Nigerians react as Tinubu's supporter begs Melaye for money

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians.

@Mrlekan213

😂😂😂😂

Shebi na them dey power and them still dey beg for money 😂

@Gooner4romOrua

Why are you still using cheque booklets?
Do transfer.

@Honey4rmDErock

This man you never stop to amaze me

@anuforo

The shege never start.. “Morning yet on creation day”. …Essays : Achebe, Chinua…

@okaforndubest

But in 2015 you and tinubu were on the same page politically. This is politics

@Alexandaaahh

You for write T-pain boldly on the cheque

@Olaabrahamfemi

I go do this one day to Peter Obi supporters begging me for money too

@Imeeeokon

You were no dey give before

@AdamawaLas79384

Stop mocking the poor sir😎😉

@PureStanley1

They should take their Renewed Hope "APC card" to the ATM and withdraw free money with it.

Dino Melaye Cries Out over fuel price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Melaye bemoaned fuel price in Nigeria soaring to between N1,030 and N1,300.

According to a recent statistics from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), importation of cars dropped by an alarming 45%.

Many people, including Melaye, have linked the drop in purchasing power to the disturbing economic hardship plaguing the country

Source: Legit.ng

