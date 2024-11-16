Labour Party governorship candidate in Ondo state, Ayodele Olorunfemi, has cast his vote at the ongoing exercise

Olorunfemi voted at his polling unit in Unit 8, Ward 5, Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State

An Abuja High Court earlier declared Olusola Ebiseni as the Labour Party candidate in Ondo state, but an Appeal Court declared Olorunfemi as the authentic candidate of the party 24 hours before the election

Labour Party (LP) candidate Ayodele Olorunfemi has cast his vote in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election. This comes after a dramatic turn of events that saw him reinstated as the LP candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He voted at his polling unit in Unit 8, Ward 5, Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Initially, an Abuja High Court had directed INEC to recognize Olusola Ebiseni as the LP candidate, but the party appealed the ruling, leading to Olorunfemi's reinstatement.

LP candidate casts his vote Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Olorunfemi's candidacy was restored after INEC received the certified true copy of the judgment from the court of appeal, which set aside the federal high court's judgment. This development paved the way for Olorunfemi to participate in the election, and he has now exercised his right to vote. The LP candidate's voting experience is a significant moment in the election, which is being closely watched by stakeholders.

Ondo governorship election is peaceful

The ongoing election has seen a peaceful atmosphere in various parts of the state, including Akure South, where accreditation is ongoing. The INEC has been working to ensure a smooth electoral process, and the reinstatement of Olorunfemi as the LP candidate is a testament to the commission's commitment to upholding the rule of law.

As the election continues, the people of Ondo State are eagerly awaiting the outcome, which will determine the state's next leader. The LP candidate's participation in the election is expected to impact the results, and his voting experience will likely influence the perceptions of his supporters.

The Ondo State governorship election is a crucial test of Nigeria's democratic process, and the events surrounding Olorunfemi's candidacy have added an extra layer of complexity to the polls. With the voting process underway, all eyes are on the state as the nation waits for the outcome of this highly anticipated election.

Source: Legit.ng