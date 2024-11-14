7 Facts About Ondo State Ahead of 2024 Governorship Election
- Ondo State, created in 1976, is a key agricultural hub in Nigeria, known for its diverse landscapes and rich mineral resources
- The state is predominantly inhabited by Yoruba subgroups and features a vibrant urban center in Akure, the state capital
- As the 2024 governorship election approaches, understanding Ondo's unique characteristics and economic potential is crucial for voters and stakeholders
As the 2024 governorship election approaches in Ondo State, it's essential to understand the region's unique characteristics and significance.
Legit.ng looked at seven key facts about Ondo State that highlight its rich history, diverse economy, and vibrant culture.
1. Historical Background
Ondo State was created in 1976 from the former Ondo Province of the Western State. It is strategically located in western Nigeria, bordered by Kwara and Kogi to the north, Edo to the east, Delta to the southeast, Osun and Ogun to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the south.
2. Geography and Environment
The state features diverse landscapes, including mangrove-swamp forests near the Bight of Benin, tropical rainforests in the central region, and wooded savannas on the gentle slopes of the Yoruba Hills in the north. This variety supports a rich biodiversity and numerous agricultural activities.
3. Agricultural Hub
Agriculture is the backbone of Ondo State's economy. It is Nigeria's leading cocoa-producing state, with other significant crops including cotton, tobacco, rubber, timber, rice, yams, corn, coffee, taro, cassava, vegetables, and fruits. Traditional industries such as pottery, cloth weaving, tailoring, carpentry, and blacksmithing also thrive here.
4. Mineral Resources
Ondo State is rich in mineral deposits, including kaolin, pyrites, iron ore, petroleum, and coal. These resources present significant opportunities for industrial development and economic growth.
5. Urban Development
The state capital, Akure, is rapidly evolving into a commercial and industrial hub. It hosts a federal university of technology and is known for its vibrant urban life. The Ikogosi hot spring and the historic Idanre Hills are notable tourist attractions.
6. Political Structure
Ondo State operates under a democratically elected government, with a governor and a House of Assembly. The electoral system uses a modified two-round system, requiring candidates to secure a plurality of votes and over 25% in at least two-thirds of the local government areas to win in the first round.
7. Cultural and Religious Diversity
The state is predominantly inhabited by Yoruba subgroups, including the Idanre, Akoko, Akure, Ikale, Ilaje, Ondo, Ese Odo, and Owo peoples. There are also Ijaw communities in the southeastern swamps. The majority of the population practices Christianity, with minorities adhering to Islam and traditional Yoruba religions.
Ondo State's rich cultural heritage, economic potential, and strategic location make it a significant player in Nigeria's political and economic landscape.
As the 2024 governorship election approaches, these facts provide valuable insights into the state's dynamics and future prospects.
Facts about the top 4 candidates
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as Ondo state prepares for a crucial governorship election on Saturday, November 16, voters are getting ready to head to the polls.
Four Nigerians win elections in US and Australia: Owolewa, Adeyina, Mobolade, and Barry make history
The Independent National Electoral Commission reports that there are over 2 million registered voters, with a significant portion being young people, making up 35.4% of the electorate.
