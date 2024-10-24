Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer exists in Ondo state

Aiyedatiwa urged residents not to waste their votes on PDP in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Ondo state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate said the PDP's umbrella has been torn into shreds

Ese-Odo, Ondo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Ondo state, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, urged voters not to waste their votes on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa declared the PDP as a dead party, adding that the ruling APC has torn the umbrella of the main opposition party.

The governor stated this during his campaign tour of Igbobini, Kiribo Igbotu, and other communities in the Ese-Odo local government area of the state, Vanguard reports.

He urged the voters not to waste their votes as the PDP no longer exists in the state.

“We’ve torn PDP’s umbrella. I want you to use our vote to chase away other political parties. As you know, all the gladiators in the PDP are now with us. We have torn the umbrella of the main opposition party into shreds. In this coming election, your vote must be for the APC.”

Legit.ng recalls that Aiyedatiwa was commended ahead of the forthcoming Ondo governorship election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa appointed his SSA, Dr Seun Osamaye as co-chairman central of the women's committee of his campaign council alongside other women.

Osamaye thanked the governor for the appointment, adding that it will pave the way for future generations of women leaders.

Ondo election: Massive turnout at PDP rally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP flagged off its campaign for the Ondo state governorship election scheduled for November 16.

According to the PDP, excitement, and enthusiasm were obvious on the faces of the party's faithful despite the fuel scarcity in the country.

The leading opposition then attributed the country's current economic challenges to the failure of the ruling APC.

