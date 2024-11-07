Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has maintained that President Bola Tinubu's promises to Abuja residents are being fulfilled

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said that President Bola Tinubu's administration is fulfilling its promises to Abuja residents. During an inspection tour of the Vice President's residence and ongoing road projects, Wike expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far.

The minister noted that the projects are being executed according to specifications and timelines agreed upon by the administration and contractors, adding that the inspection visit was aimed at assessing the projects' readiness for handing over to the Abuja authorities.

Wike confirms Abuja contractors will meet deadline

He confirmed that the contractors have assured him of meeting the deadline, which is set for May. The Minister emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to the electorate, stating that it boosts confidence and happiness among the people.

Wike inspected some of the projects, including the Abuja Metro Light Rail, which is expected to be inaugurated in May 2024. Although He expressed some concerns about the train design, he noted that it's too late to make changes. The Minister's visit was part of the administration's efforts to ensure that President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda is implemented effectively.

He says that his assessment of the project's progress is a testament to the administration's commitment to transforming Abuja. The Minister's enthusiasm was palpable as he acknowledged the smiles on the people's faces, indicating their happiness with the developments. With funding no longer a problem, Wike is confident that the projects will be completed without delays.

