Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has denied the report that the state government imposed up to N40,000 tax on the new minimum wage

Fintiri, in a video, explained that what is being deducted from the workers' salaries was the PAYE, which was not removed in the first two months that his government started paying the new minimum wage

During the week, a report emerged that Governor Fintiri's administration has started removing between N10,000 to N40,000 from the new minimum wage

Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state, has denied the report that his government imposed a tax of between N10,000 and N40,000 on the new minimum wage.

Governor Fintiri started paying the new minimum wage of N70,000 to workers in the state in August, but a report during the week emerged that the governor was removing such a huge amount from the new minimum wage.

Governor Fintiri denies imposing taxes on the new minimum wage Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

However, the governor, in a 2 minute, 12 seconds video posted on his X page on Saturday, November 2, Fintiri denied the report and clarified that the accountant general office just started removing the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) in October and that it was not removed in the first two months (August and September) of the new minimum wage payment.

Governor Fintiri addresses minimum wage allegation

In the video, the governor's statement reads below:

"I will never be a catalyst of destruction, and I will never steal from civil servants. But whatever is statutory in your salary and is being collected shouldn't be turned into stories to bash this government.

"That this government paid N70,000 and collected N40,000, how can that be under my administration? If I can't give you more, I won't take from you, I am referring to the civil servants. Paye is a normal thing. Why do you want to collect or work and not pay taxes? PAYE is usually collected out of their salaries. When has it become a story that will be twisted?

"Yes, we started implementing the N70,000, and for the first two months, the accountant general office has not been removing the PAYE from the minimum wage, and it just started this month. People who are not even civil servants, people who don't even collect salary, go around to create stories.

"I want to assure you that the best is yet to come. If you're sitting somewhere angry, to see our mistakes, it is going to be too late for you. By the time you wake up, you will have seen Adamawa has turned into London."

See the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng