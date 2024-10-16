The PDP acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, has been reportedly asked to step down from from his position next week

Reports have it that the governors of the party allegedly asked Damagum to step down at the next NEC meeting scheduled for October 24

The next PDP NEC meeting was scheduled to address potential issues in the party, including the next convention of the party, stated for December

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have decided that Ambassador Umar Damagum should step down as acting National Chairman. This decision was made at a Tuesday, October 15, meeting in Akure, Ondo State. The governors aim to unite the party and address the factionalisation of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Damagum will retain his position until the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on October 24. At this meeting, the party will determine its next steps, including ratifying North-Central's nomination for the position of national chairman.

PDP governors asked Damagum to step down Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PDP governors meet again

According to Daily Trust, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, led the meeting. Other attendees included Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau). The governors agreed to work together to resolve the party's leadership crisis.

A virtual meeting held on Monday, October 14, preceded Tuesday's gathering. During the virtual meeting, Governor Adeleke expressed concerns about the crisis's impact on his 2026 re-election bid. He also challenged Governor Mutfwang for not supporting the North-Central's bid for the chairmanship.

The NEC meeting will address pending issues, including potential dates for a national convention. Additionally, members have been urged to withdraw all pending court cases related to the party's national leadership crisis. This decision follows a Federal High Court ruling that the NEC and Board of Trustees should not remove Damagum as acting national chair until the party's convention in December 2025.

PDP governors rectify suspension of Ologunagba

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP governors had rectified the suspension of its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, by the national working committee.

Governor Bala Mohammed-led forum announced the development at a governors' meeting in Enugu on Tuesday, October 15.

Mohammed maintained that the PDP has returned to statuesque and that no faction exists within the party again.

Source: Legit.ng