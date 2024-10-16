Fresh facts have emerged regarding the video clip of Senate President Godswill Akpabio allegedly telling Nigerians to go for free food

Akpabio allegedly advised Nigerians to go for free whenever they see one because times are tough in the country

However, findings have shown that the video and comments are not recent and it was directed to fellow senators during a dinner party and not Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - A video clip of Senate President Godswill Akpabio allegedly telling Nigerians to go for free food whenever they see one because of the current economic hardship in the country is misleading.

The eight-second clip put Akpabio in the spotlight for the wrong reason after it went viral on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Akpabio was alleged to have said that:

“Times are difficult, and wherever you see free food, please endeavour to avail yourself.”

Verification

As reported by Premium Time, the video shows that Akpabio made the statement during plenary at the temporary chamber of the Nigerian Senate.

The Nigerian senators stopped using the temporary chamber since May 2024 when they moved to the permanent chamber. Which proves that the video and comment are not recent events.

Findings by the media organization showed that Akpabio made the statement a day after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly on 14 June 2023.

Akpabio was referring to a dinner organised in his honour and the deputy president of the Senate after their inauguration.

Conclusion

The Senate President’s comment was towards his colleagues, not Nigerians. The video shows the senators laughing at Akpabio’s comment.

The video is misleading as it is not recent, the statement was not directed to Nigerians but to fellow federal lawmakers.

