Makurdi, Benue state - The factional secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, was on Tuesday, October 15, attacked by hoodlums.

The secretariat is located at No. 1 Ochagwu Lawani Street, New GRA, Makurdi.

Legit.ng reports that the PDP in Benue state has two factional secretariats in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

According to Bede Bartholomew, the media aide to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the attackers arrived in three vehicles, broke down the gate, and forcibly entered the offices.

Bede said:

“They ransacked offices and carted away some documents into their waiting vehicles. The incident happened at about 10 am.

“The attackers reportedly removed furniture and documents from the secretariat, loading them onto the trucks.”

Although the PDP is a major contemporary political party in Nigeria, it is the opposition party in Benue state. The northcentral state is led by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hyacinth Alia. The immediate past governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, is a PDP stalwart.

Police intervene

Meanwhile, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage reportedly captured the faces of the attackers, with three suspects already arrested.

Policemen had intervened and normalcy had returned.

Benue PDP suspends Ortom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP in Benue suspended Ortom over alleged anti-party activities.

Ortom, a strong ally of the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, was accused of masterminding the disruption of a ward congress and snatching voting materials.

The PDP alleged that Ortom's actions led to the non-conduct of congresses in several local government areas in Benue state.

