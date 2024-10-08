Lagos state has issued an appointment letter to the vice chairman of the Alimosho local government, Akinpelu Johnson, to take over the affairs of the council

This came following the suspension of Jelili Sulaimon, the chairman of the local government, by the Lagos State House of Assembly earlier in the month

Kikelomo Bolarinwa, the permanent secretary of the ministry of local government, chieftaincy affairs and rural development, signed the appointment letter

Akinpelu Johnson, the vice chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area, has officially received an appointment letter to replace the suspended Chairman, Jelili Sulaimon.

The letter, dated October 8, 2024, was signed by Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, and a copy was sent to Legit.ng on the same day.

Alimosho deputy chair gets appointment

Titled: 'Re: Suspension of Sulaimon Jelili, Chairman, Alimosho Local Government Area Resolution of the House'.

The appointment letter read:

"I write to refer to the resolution of the House of Assembly in respect of the above subject, which states that Sulaimon Jelili has been suspended indefinitely from Office as the Chairman, Alimosho Local Government

"In accordance with Section 24 (1,2,3,4) of the Local Government Administration Law (Amendment) Law, 2016. (Copy attached for ease of reference).

"In view of the above, you are to assume duty IMMEDIATELY as the Acting Chairman, Alimosho Local Government."

Why Lagos sacked Alimosho council

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday suspended Jelili Sulaimon from office following various allegations by the lawmakers.

The lawmakers resolved at the sitting that Johnson should take over the running of the affairs of the council.

The lawmakers further instructed the management of the council, including the manager and treasurer, to recognise Johnson and accord him all the support to make him work effectively.

Meanwhile, four out of the seven councillors have denounced the purported suspension of Johnson by their three colleagues.

In a press release signed by the four councillors, including Deputy Leader Mojisola Fabusuyi Ayeni (Ward D), Saheed Adejoke (Ward C), Rasheed Semiu (Ward E), Elizabeth Fashina (Ward F), they commended the House of Assembly for intervening while urging stakeholders' in the council to go about their activities peacefully.

