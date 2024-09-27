Global site navigation

Local editions

Anambra LG Poll: ANSIEC Explains Why It Will Not Use BVAS, Lists Areas When Elections Won’t Hold
Politics

Anambra LG Poll: ANSIEC Explains Why It Will Not Use BVAS, Lists Areas When Elections Won’t Hold

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), will not be used for the local government elections in Anambra state
  • The LG election will hold on Saturday, September 28 across the southeast state except in three local government areas
  • The Commissioner in charge of Information and Logistics (ANSIEC), Anthony Nnalue, explained the reason why BVAS will not be used in the election across the state

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Awka, Anambra state - The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) has explained why it would not use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), for the local government elections on Saturday, September 28.

The Commissioner in charge of Information and Logistics (ANSIEC), Anthony Nnalue, said BVAS would not be used in Anambra LG polls because the device is unreliable.

Read also

FULL LIST: Elections that may be won by APC before 2027

BVAS will not be used in Anambra LG elections
Elections will not be held in Nnewi South, Orumba South and Idemili South Photo credit: Okechukwu JA/Charles Soludo
Source: UGC

According to Vanguard, Nnalue said BVAS has recorded disappointing performance in previous elections in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He made this known in Awka at a sensitisation programme organised by the International Peace and Civil Responsibility Centre (IPCRC), on Thursday, September 26.

The ANSIEC spokesperson further stated that manual accreditation would be used during the election as it was more reliable, Nigerian Tribune reports.

“We will not use BVAS but manual. BVAS is not reliable; it has distorted the electoral process in Nigeria. We do not want a situation where election results are tampered with,”

He listed the three LGAs when the election will not hold due to insecurity.

“Elections will not be held in Nnewi South, Orumba South, and Idemili South. Voters from those areas will be voting at the council headquarters. We do not want to risk the lives of both officers and voters.”

Read also

Breaking: Tension as PDP rejects Edo governorship election results, discloses next line of action

Anambra LG polls: Soludo seals Labour Party, APGA offices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Chukwuma Soludo sealed offices of political opponents ahead of the local government elections in Anambra.

Offices of Labour Party (LP), Senator Victor Umeh, and Chief Edozie Njoku’s faction of APGA were all sealed on Tuesday, August 27.

The state officials alleged that the sealed offices were located in residential areas and not business areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: