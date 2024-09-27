The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), will not be used for the local government elections in Anambra state

The LG election will hold on Saturday, September 28 across the southeast state except in three local government areas

The Commissioner in charge of Information and Logistics (ANSIEC), Anthony Nnalue, explained the reason why BVAS will not be used in the election across the state

Awka, Anambra state - The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) has explained why it would not use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), for the local government elections on Saturday, September 28.

The Commissioner in charge of Information and Logistics (ANSIEC), Anthony Nnalue, said BVAS would not be used in Anambra LG polls because the device is unreliable.

According to Vanguard, Nnalue said BVAS has recorded disappointing performance in previous elections in the country.

He made this known in Awka at a sensitisation programme organised by the International Peace and Civil Responsibility Centre (IPCRC), on Thursday, September 26.

The ANSIEC spokesperson further stated that manual accreditation would be used during the election as it was more reliable, Nigerian Tribune reports.

“We will not use BVAS but manual. BVAS is not reliable; it has distorted the electoral process in Nigeria. We do not want a situation where election results are tampered with,”

He listed the three LGAs when the election will not hold due to insecurity.

“Elections will not be held in Nnewi South, Orumba South, and Idemili South. Voters from those areas will be voting at the council headquarters. We do not want to risk the lives of both officers and voters.”

Anambra LG polls: Soludo seals Labour Party, APGA offices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Chukwuma Soludo sealed offices of political opponents ahead of the local government elections in Anambra.

Offices of Labour Party (LP), Senator Victor Umeh, and Chief Edozie Njoku’s faction of APGA were all sealed on Tuesday, August 27.

The state officials alleged that the sealed offices were located in residential areas and not business areas.

