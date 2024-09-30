The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has criticized APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s Edo template comments

The ACF dismissed Ganduje’s remarks as undemocratic, likening them to a statement by an "armed robber"

The forum further argued that the so-called Edo "template" represents a threat to democracy

FCT, Abuja— The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has dismissed recent comments made by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, about using the same "template" deployed in the Edo State governorship election to win upcoming elections in Ondo and Anambra states.

Legit.ng reports that Ganduje recently boasted that the APC’s successful tactics in Edo would be repeated in the Ondo election and future elections in Anambra and other Southeast states.

Arewa Forum slams Ganduje over comments on Edo guber election Photo credit: Arewa Consultative Forum/@Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

ACF: Ganduje's statement undemocratic

In a sharp rebuke, the ACF's spokesperson, Tukur Baba, while speaking with Legi.ng on Sunday, September 29, urged Nigerians not to take Ganduje’s remarks seriously.

However, the forum expressed concerns about the implications of such statements on the credibility of the electoral process.

He said:

"Are you surprised? Is it coming from a Democrat? When people like Ganduje speak, you don't take them seriously.

"It’s like an armed robber telling you, 'We will use the same strategy we used in robbing that bank because it was successful.' Would you expect that to be democratic?"

The forum further stated that Ganduje’s comments indicated a political mindset focused on manipulation rather than fairness.

The ACF further explained that the so-called Edo template should be a cause for concern rather than celebration.

The forum argued that elections in Nigeria should not be reduced to a game of power tactics and manipulation.

He said:

"We know what happened in Edo. We know what is likely to happen again.

"This is not a model for democratic success but a blueprint for undermining democracy. We must not normalize such statements."

Ganduje leads APC governors, Okpebholo to Aso Rock

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ganduje led a delegation of governors from the ruling party to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The delegation was there to formally present Monday Okpebholo, the Edo governor-elect, to the president following his victory in the recently concluded Edo State governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng