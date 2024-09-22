The All Progressives Congress (APC) won Egor LGA in the 2024 Edo State Governorship election with 16,760 votes

A PDP agent at the collation center rejected the results, accusing INEC of manipulating the outcome in favor of the APC

A domestic election observer responded to the PDP's allegations by stressing the need for evidence and legal procedures to challenge the announced results

Egor, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in Egor Local Government Area (LGA) in the ongoing 2024 Edo State Governorship election, securing a total of 16,760 votes.

The results, announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), showed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailing with 14,658 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) garnered 1,966 votes.

PDP agent rejects result, alleges foul play

Following the announcement, the PDP agent present at the collation center expressed strong dissatisfaction with the outcome, alleging that the results were manipulated, as reported by Vanguard

The agent claimed that the PDP had actually won in Egor LGA and described the announced results as "government magic" and "manufacturing."

The agent declared:

"We won this election in Egor, but the result announced here is nothing short of a fabrication.

"This is government magic at play. INEC officials were manipulated to present false results, and this is an injustice to the people who cast their votes for the PDP,"

Observer calls for evidence to support allegations

In response to the allegations made by the PDP agent, a domestic election observer urged all parties to follow the proper legal channels if they had concerns about the results.

The observer emphasized the importance of evidence in substantiating any claims of electoral malpractice.

The observer stated:

"I would expect that under the Electoral Act, if any party has anything counter to what has been announced, the agents should have identified that particular result for the returning officer.

"'Throwing around allegations without evidence does not help the process. The job of the returning officer is to collate results based on what has been submitted."

Egor LGA election results breakdown

The official results for Egor LGA were as follows:

APC: 16,760 votes

PDP: 14,658 votes

LP: 1,966 votes

Total valid votes amounted to 34,022, with 1,018 rejected votes, bringing the total votes cast to 35,040.

