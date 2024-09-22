Increased security presence at the Edo State INEC office on Sunday, September 22, as the collation of results for the 2024 governorship election commenced

Benin City, Edo State — As the collation of results for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election commenced, there was a notable increase in security presence at the Edo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Security operatives, including the Nigerian Army and police, were stationed around the INEC headquarters to ensure safety and maintain order during the tense electoral process.

Security mounts roadblocks, restrict access

The roads leading to the INEC office were heavily guarded, with roadblocks set up 500 meters away from the premises.

These security measures were implemented by the Nigerian Army, effectively closing the routes to vehicular movement, Vanguard reported.

Only individuals with proper accreditation were granted access to the INEC office, and even they had to undergo thorough screenings by police and military personnel before being allowed entry.

Collation of results begins amid tight security

INEC had announced that the collation of results from the 18 local government areas of Edo State would begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

As the results started to trickle in, the atmosphere around the INEC office grew tense, with supporters of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) anxiously awaiting the outcome, The Punch reported.

The heavy security presence underscored the high stakes of the election and the efforts to prevent any disruptions during the collation process.

PDP, APC showdown intensifies

The 2024 Edo State Governorship election has been fiercely contested, with both the PDP and APC vying for control of the state.

As the collation of results got underway, tensions between the two parties were palpable.

Supporters of each party remained vigilant, with their eyes fixed on the proceedings at the INEC headquarters, fully aware of the implications that the final results would have on the political landscape of Edo State.

