Voters at Ward 7, Unit 39 in Ugbekun, Edo State, faced significant delays on election day due to a malfunction in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) machine

As the malfunction persisted, voters anxiously awaited a replacement BIVAS machine from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Senior citizen Friday Aiwekhoe expressed disappointment over the BIVAS failure, suggesting that it could be a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise voters

Ugbekun, Edo state - In a significant setback during the Edo State governorship election, voters at Ward 7, Unit 39 in Ugbekun were left frustrated as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) machine malfunctioned early on election day.

The failure of the machine has caused delays in the voting process, leaving 839 registered voters waiting for the issue to be resolved.

Stranded voters in Ugbekun, Edo state during the Edo governorship election Photo credit: @officialINEC

Source: Twitter

Stranded voters await machine replacement

As the malfunction persisted, voters gathered around the polling unit, anxiously awaiting the arrival of a replacement BIVAS machine from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The polling unit official on-site confirmed that a new machine would be brought in to facilitate the voting process, as reported by The Punch.

The official also expressed optimism that voting hours would be extended to accommodate the delay caused by the technical glitch.

Senior citizens express concern

Speaking to our correspondent, a senior citizen named Friday Aiwekhoe voiced his disappointment over the BIVAS machine's failure.

Aiwekhoe, who had been looking forward to casting his vote, described the situation as appalling, especially given the extensive preparations INEC had undertaken for the election.

He further speculated that the malfunction could be a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise voters in the area, a concern shared by many others at the polling unit.

As the situation unfolds, voters and election officials alike are hopeful that the replacement machine will arrive soon and that the voting process can continue smoothly.

INEC has yet to provide an official statement regarding the incident, but local authorities have assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that every eligible voter in Ward 7, Unit 39 has the opportunity to cast their vote, Vanguard reported.

More to come…

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng