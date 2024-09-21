Heavy rainfall in Edo Central Senatorial District on September 21 caused significant delays in the arrival and distribution of election materials across five local government areas

Voters have been waiting anxiously for the arrival of INEC officials and materials amid the persistent rain

Logistical challenges, including delayed payments to ad hoc staff further complicated the election process in the affected areas

The governorship election in Edo State faced early setbacks as heavy rainfall that began in the early hours of Saturday, September 21, caused significant delays in the arrival and distribution of electoral materials in several parts of the Edo Central Senatorial District.

The affected areas include five local government areas: Esan South-East, Igueben, Esan North-East, Esan West, and Esan Central.

High stakes in the battle for Edo central

The Edo Central Senatorial District is expected to be a critical battleground in this election, as both the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates hail from this region.

The delay in the arrival of election materials has heightened tensions as the area’s voters eagerly await the opportunity to cast their ballots, The Punch reported.

Polling units remain empty amid rainfall

As of 7:50 am, election materials and officials were yet to arrive at most polling units in the district, leaving many residents indoors due to the persistent rain.

Reports from polling units near the Ogboji area in Irrua and Alli Square in Ekpoma revealed that only a handful of voters were present, anxiously awaiting the arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

The absence of materials and officials has left many questioning whether the election would proceed as planned, Vanguard reported.

Concerns over logistics and payment of ad hoc staff

It was gathered that some ad hoc officials had not yet been paid, leading to further delays, while others confirmed they had received their stipends.

The delay in payments, combined with the adverse weather conditions, has exacerbated logistical challenges, further delaying the commencement of the election in the affected areas.

Strict adherence to movement restrictions

Despite the delays, the restriction of movement order was strictly enforced by security operatives, who ensured that only residents with voter cards were allowed on the roads leading to their respective polling units.

The heavy police presence aimed to maintain order amid the ongoing logistical challenges.

