Benin, Edo state - As Edo State prepares for its governorship election on Saturday, September 21, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken decisive action to ensure a fair and credible electoral process.

The anti-graft agency has deployed operatives across all local government areas in the state, with a clear mandate to tackle voters’ inducement and other forms of financial crimes that could undermine the integrity of the election.

EFCC reinstate nationwide commitment to electoral integrity

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, emphasized the Commission’s dedication to maintaining electoral integrity across Nigeria.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Olukoyede reaffirmed the EFCC’s commitment to insulating voters from financial inducements that could influence their decisions at the polls.

He said:

“Our operatives have been deployed to monitor the conduct of the elections. We are committed to the attainment of electoral integrity by ensuring that voters cast their votes democratically without any form of financial inducement.

"Vote buying is a financial crime, and the EFCC won’t allow it anywhere."

Operatives positioned across Edo state

The EFCC has strategically positioned its operatives in all 18 local government areas of Edo State.

These operatives are tasked with monitoring election activities, identifying instances of vote buying, and taking immediate action against those involved in such illicit practices.

The deployment is part of the Commission’s broader effort to curb economic and financial crimes, particularly those threatening the democratic process, The Punch reported.

Wike's cousin maintains stand as Edo REC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo, Anugbum Onuoha, stated that his relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should not disqualify him from serving as an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had urged INEC to remove Onuoha from his position in Edo due to his familial connection to the Minister.

However, INEC rejected the request, emphasizing that the election is not about the REC.

