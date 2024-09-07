Plateau state governor Caleb Mutfwang has sacked all the 17 local government transition implementation committee chairmen in the state

The governor directed the council's Director of Personnel Management (DPMs) to take charge of the affairs of the council until the local government election held on October 9

Mutfwang's action came weeks after the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to the local governments in Nigeria

Jos, Plateau - Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau state, has sacked all the 17 Local Government (LG) transition implementation committee chairmen inaugurated on June 9, 2023.

In a statement by Gyang Bere, the governor's office's director of press and public affairs, Mutfwang directed the council's Director of Personnel Management (DPM) to take over from the chairmen.

Why Plateau governor sacks council chairmen

The Tribune reported that the DPMs will run the council's affairs until after the local government elections scheduled for October 9, 2024.

Governor Mutfwang praised the transition committee chairmen for their outstanding leadership and commitment to driving development projects that have positively impacted their communities.

He expressed pride in their achievements and encouraged them to continue providing valuable guidance to foster peace and unity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Plateau State.

The Governor also urged the former chairmen to work closely with their constituents to ensure the party's success in the upcoming local government elections.

Mutfwang speaks on PDP primary

He thanked the people of Plateau State for their steadfast support, noting that the outcome of the PDP primaries reflects the strong connection between the people and the party.

Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his dedication to leading an inclusive, transparent, and accountable government that serves the interests of all citizens in Plateau State.

This is coming months after the Supreme Court issued a verdict granting autonomy to local government in the country. The apex court empowered the federal government to withhold the allocation of local government where elections have not been conducted.

