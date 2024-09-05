President Bola Tinubu's minister of education, Tahir Mamman, has hinted that the federal government may exempt some students under 18 from writing WAEC and NECO

According to the minister, the category of students to be exempted is those who are extraordinarily intelligent

Recall that the federal government recently pegged the age limit for WAEC and NECO candidates to 18 years old

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced the possibility of considering some exceptionally intelligence children below 18 years old to sit for the West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE) and the National Examinations Council, NECO examinations (NECO).

Tinubu's minister of education, Professor Tahir Mamman, gave the hint while on a tour to the Federal Government Academic in Suleja, Niger state on Thursday, September 5.

What is the age limit for writing WAEC, NECO?

Recall that the government's new education policy sets age limits for candidates writing WASCE and NECO examinations, prompting concerns about gifted children.

However, the minister assured that the government would provide support for gifted children, citing the National School for the Gifted as a prime example.

FG extends resumption date for Government Academy

He also announced a two-week extension of the resumption date for students of Federal Government Academy, Suleja, due to ongoing renovations, adding that students would not be allowed to resume in an environment that was not conducive to learning.

Students will resume on September 18 instead of September 8, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Mamman expressed concern over the school's current state and pledged government support to upgrade the facility.

He noted that maintenance had been a problem and that the school's infrastructure needed improvement. The minister also highlighted the importance of skills acquisition, citing the newly structured skills acquisition centre at the school as a positive development.

